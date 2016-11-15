BRIEF-Brightpath Early Learning repays convertible debenture
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Home Depot Inc :
* Fy earnings per share view $6.33, revenue view $94.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 same store sales rose 5.5 percent
* Home Depot Inc says Q3 comp sales for U.S. Stores were positive 5.9 percent
* Home Depot Inc - reaffirmed its fiscal 2016 sales guidance
* 2016 comp sales will be up approximately 4.9 percent
* The home depot announces third quarter results
* Q3 sales $23.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $23.04 billion
* Sees FY earnings per share $6.33
* Q3 earnings per share $1.60
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced that it repaid its 6.75 pct $5 million convertible debenture due May 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Index provider MSCI on Monday announced changes to its indexes as a result of its semiannual market reclassification, including reclassifying Pakistan as an emerging market from frontier market status and the addition of 57 securities and removal of 28 securities from its All-Country World Index.