Nov 15 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc

* Qtrly consolidated same store sales growth approximately 3%

* Gross margin expansion is anticipated to be 30 to 40 basis points in 2017

* FY2016 revenue view $3.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Consolidated same store sales growth for fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately 3%

* Sees FY 2017 capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 are projected to be under $135 million.

* Consolidated organic store growth is expected to be in range of 2.0% to 3.0% in FY 2017

* Donald Grimes appointed as senior vice president, CFO and COO effective December 12, 2016

* Don joins Sally Beauty Holdings from Neiman Marcus, a luxury retailer, where he was CFO and COO

* Q4 sales $976.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $991.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.36