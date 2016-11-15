Nov 15 Towerjazz :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.25 billion

* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 34 percent

* Towerjazz continues strong performance: announces highest ever revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 34 percent to $326 million

