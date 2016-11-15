BRIEF-Greenlight Capital takes share stake of 6 mln shares in Conduent Inc
* Greenlight Capital Inc takes share stake of 6 million shares in Conduent Inc
Nov 15 Towerjazz :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.58
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $1.25 billion
* Sees q4 2016 revenue up about 34 percent
* Towerjazz continues strong performance: announces highest ever revenues, EBITDA and free cash flow for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 34 percent to $326 million
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $340 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Form Holdings Corp - Consolidated revenues were $14.6 million in Q1 of fiscal 2017, "an increase of 615% year-over-year"