BRIEF-Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Boston Scientific Corp :
* Boston Scientific Corp- specific terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Boston Scientific acquires resectr tissue resection device from distal access, llc
* Boston Scientific Corp - deal is immaterial to earnings per share (eps) in 2016 and 2017 on an adjusted and gaap basis
* Boston Scientific acquires resectr tissue resection device from distal access, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pavmed files for non-timely 10-Q Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report