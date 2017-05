Nov 15 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd -

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Sees in 2016, revenues between $290 to $310 million and adjusted ebitda of between $18 to $24 million

* Gilat announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 95 percent to $78.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: