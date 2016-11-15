BRIEF-Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 81.5 percent to 716,389 shares - SEC filing
Nov 15 Kamada Ltd
* Press release - Kamada announces collaboration agreement with Yissum for development of a recombinant human Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co