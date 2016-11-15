Nov 15 Uniqure Nv
* Preparation underway for late-stage development in
Hemophilia B
* Uniqure sees elimination of approximately 50 to 60
positions, or 20 pctto 25 pct of global headcount, by end of
2017
* Uniqure expects to further reduce planned operating
expenses by eur 11 to eur 15 million over next two years
* Uniqure expects to realize eur 5 to eur 6 million of
annualized cost savings in personnel and other related operating
expenses
* Will pursue partnering opportunities for its
academic-sponsored program in parkinson's disease
* Previous organizational structure based on therapeutic
areas of focus is being eliminated
* Cost savings from actions expected to extend cash
resources into 2019
* Manufacturing to be consolidated into lexington, ma
* Will restructure its research and development organization
in Netherlands and consolidate manufacturing in United States
* Initiated discussions with its collaborator regarding
potential discontinuation of licensing discussions for AMT-110
* Uniqure completes strategic review to refocus its
pipeline, reduce operating costs and deliver long-term
shareholder value
