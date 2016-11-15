Nov 15 Aramark -
* Board of directors is increasing regular quarterly
dividend by 8% to 10.3 cents per share of common stock in
current quarter
* Currency translation is expected to be a $0.01 - $0.02 per
share headwind to adjusted EPS in 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $0.33
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91, revenue view $15.07
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2017 operational earnings to be consistent with
its multi-year framework of low double-digit adjusted eps growth
* Aramark- 2017 adjusted eps is expected to be within a
range of $1.85 to $1.95 per share.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.70, revenue view $14.53
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.49
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95
* Aramark reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.67 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: