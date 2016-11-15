BRIEF-Jamba files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
Nov 15 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure - Tidewater expects Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with previously announced guidance of about $11 - $12 million
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01
* Qtrly total revenues c$ 27 million versus c$ 7.9 million
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rjrUJs] Further company coverage:
* Digital Power Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2qlcOGc] Further company coverage: