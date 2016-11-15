Nov 15 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd

* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure - Tidewater expects Q4 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be in line with previously announced guidance of about $11 - $12 million

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.01

* Qtrly total revenues c$ 27 million versus c$ 7.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

