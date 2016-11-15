BRIEF-Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb
* Jana Partners cuts sole share stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 81.5 percent to 716,389 shares - SEC filing
* Centrexion Therapeutics announces fast track designation granted by FDA to CNTX-4975 for treatment of Morton's Neuroma Source text for Eikon:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co