Nov 15 Palatin Technologies Inc :

* There were no revenues recorded in quarters ended september 30, 2016 and 2015

* Palatin technologies, inc. reports first quarter fiscal year 2017 results; teleconference and webcast to be held on November 15, 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: