Nov 15 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc :

* Dick's Sporting Goods Inc qtrly consolidated same store sales increased 5.2%, compared to company's guidance of an approximate 2 to 3% increase

* 2016 consolidated same store sales are currently expected to increase approximately 3 percent to 4 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2016, company anticipates capital expenditures to be approximately $275 million on a net basis

* Q3 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.48 excluding items

* Q3 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.77 billion

* Sees Q4 2016 NON-GAAP earnings per share $1.19 to $1.31 excluding items

* Dick's sporting goods reports third quarter results; exceeds earnings expectations and raises full year guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 earnings per share $1.15 to $1.27