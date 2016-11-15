BRIEF-Jamba files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
Nov 15 Organigram Holdings Inc :
* Organigram Holdings Inc- underwriters have agreed to purchase 9.86 million common shares of company on a "bought deal" basis
* Organigram Holdings Inc- intends to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
Organigram Holdings announces $35 million bought deal
Digital Power Corp files for non-timely 10-Q