Nov 15 Gogold Resources Inc

* During month of October, 127,184 silver equivalent ounces were produced

* Gogold Resources says reaffirming our production target of 400,000 to 500,000 silver equivalent ounces for quarter

* Gogold expects monthly production to accelerate through quarter ending December 31, 2016

* Gogold reaffirms production estimate for quarter ending December 31, 2016