Nov 15 Highland Copper Company Inc.

* Highland Copper Company- Intends to use proceeds from offering to update feasibility of Copperwood Project,to complete acquisition of White Pine Project

* Highland Copper Company Inc - Plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of its securities comprised of up to 230 million units

