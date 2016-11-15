Nov 15 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc :

* Fusion telecommunications international inc - ended quarter with an average monthly revenue per customer (ARPU) of $568 and a churn rate of 1.1 pct

* Q3 loss per share $0.23

* Fusion reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $29.5 million