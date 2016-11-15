BRIEF-Banro posts qtrly loss per share $0.05
* Banro Corp- Q1 2017 consolidated cash costs of $776 per ounce
Nov 15 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Inc - To sell 20 million cumulative redeemable minimum rate reset preference shares, series 17 at a price of $25.00 per share
* Enbridge Inc says proceeds are expected to be used to partially fund capital projects, to reduce existing indebtedness
* Enbridge announces $500 million preferred share offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soros Fund Management takes share stake of 3,900 shares in Eli Lilly & Co