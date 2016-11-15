BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
Nov 15 Telephone and Data Systems Inc :
* TDS acquires Interlinx Communications in southern Utah
* Terms of agreement will not be disclosed
* Agreement includes over 170 miles of fiber optic transport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker