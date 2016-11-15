BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
Nov 15 Carmike Cinemas Inc :
* Carmike stockholders approve merger agreement with AMC
* Transaction is expected to be completed by end of 2016 or in early 2017
* More than 86 pct of shares voted at meeting were voted in favor of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker