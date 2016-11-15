Nov 15 Viacom Inc

* under terms of agreement, Viacom will acquire all of Telefe's brands and assets

* transaction is expected to be accretive to Viacom's fiscal year 2017 earnings

* transaction has been concluded for a total amount of US$345 million dollars in cash

* Acquisition was financed from Viacom's existing cash balances

* Viacom acquires Televisión Federal S.A. (Telefe) in argentina from Telefónica S.A. For US$345 million