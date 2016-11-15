BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals
* Pershing Square Capital Management LP cuts sole share stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 41.1 percent to 2.3 million shares
Nov 15 Viacom Inc
* under terms of agreement, Viacom will acquire all of Telefe's brands and assets
* transaction is expected to be accretive to Viacom's fiscal year 2017 earnings
* transaction has been concluded for a total amount of US$345 million dollars in cash
* Acquisition was financed from Viacom's existing cash balances
* Viacom acquires Televisión Federal S.A. (Telefe) in argentina from Telefónica S.A. For US$345 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bell Canada announces illegal access of Bell customer information by an anonymous hacker