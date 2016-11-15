Nov 15 CSL Behring:

* CSL Behring presents positive results from the CSL112 AEGIS-I phase 2B trial

* AEGIS-I study met its co-primary safety endpoints

* AEGIS-I study showed that CSL112 is well-tolerated when administered in acute myocardial infarction (MI) setting

* Study also provided confirmation of CSL112'S unique mechanism of action, cholesterol efflux enhancement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: