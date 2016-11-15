BRIEF-Soros Fund Management more than triples share stake in Microsoft, takes share stake in Snap, Alibaba
* More than triples share stake in Microsoft to 12,800 shares
Nov 15 CSL Behring:
* CSL Behring presents positive results from the CSL112 AEGIS-I phase 2B trial
* AEGIS-I study met its co-primary safety endpoints
* AEGIS-I study showed that CSL112 is well-tolerated when administered in acute myocardial infarction (MI) setting
* Study also provided confirmation of CSL112'S unique mechanism of action, cholesterol efflux enhancement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* More than triples share stake in Microsoft to 12,800 shares
* Shineco Inc reports third quarter of 2017 financial results