Nov 15 Hydro One Ltd :

* Hydro One Inc prices Canadian offering of $950 million medium term notes

* Unit priced offering of C$950 million of medium term notes also consisting of C$450 million of 3.72 pct medium term notes, series 38, due 2047

* Unit priced offering of C$950 million medium term notes consisting C$500 million of 1.48 pct medium term notes, series 37, due 2019