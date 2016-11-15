BRIEF-J&J appoints Jane Griffiths to head Actelion unit
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
Nov 15 Agilent Technologies Inc
* Agilent Technologies reports fourth-quarter 2016 results
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.59 from continuing operations
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion
* Q4 revenue $1.11 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.07 billion
* Sees Q1 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.48 to $0.50
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.10 to $2.16
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.38 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $4.35 billion to $4.37 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 A U.S. judge ordered Uber Technologies Inc to promptly return any files that had been downloaded and taken from Alphabet Inc's Waymo self-driving car unit but said the ride-services company could continue work on its autonomous car technology.