BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 BioHitech Global Inc :
* Total revenue for Q3 2016 was $623,578, up 86%
* Q3 loss per share $0.20
* BioHitech Global reports third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: