BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Dean Foods Co
* Dean Foods and Cropp Cooperative form joint venture to grow the Organic Valley milk brand
* Says joint venture expects to begin processing and shipping organic valley products in mid-to-late 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: