BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Tethys Petroleum Ltd -
* Average oil production for quarter decreased to 742 bopd versus 1,702 bopd
* Current quarter gas production averaged 2,106 boe/d compared with 3,121 boe/d in q3 2015
* Quarterly loss per share $0.01
* Current quarter gas production averaged 2,106 boe/d compared with 3,121 boe/d in Q3 2015
* Kenneth J. May was appointed as interim chief executive officer and his permanent appointment has since been confirmed
* Tethys Petroleum Limited press release: 2016 Q3 results
* Q3 revenue $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: