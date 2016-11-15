Nov 15 Tethys Petroleum Ltd -

* Average oil production for quarter decreased to 742 bopd versus 1,702 bopd

* Current quarter gas production averaged 2,106 boe/d compared with 3,121 boe/d in q3 2015

* Quarterly loss per share $0.01

* Kenneth J. May was appointed as interim chief executive officer and his permanent appointment has since been confirmed

