Nov 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp -

* Will issue on "bought-deal" basis, $100 million aggregate principal amount convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture

* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce indebtedness, for future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces $100,000,000 financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures