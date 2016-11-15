BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp -
* Will issue on "bought-deal" basis, $100 million aggregate principal amount convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce indebtedness, for future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces $100,000,000 financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: