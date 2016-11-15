BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Gap Inc :
* Gap Inc - appointment of Teri List-Stoll as executive vice president and chief financial officer
* Gap Inc - List-Stoll will succeed Sabrina Simmons
* Says List-Stoll held position of executive vice president and chief financial officer for dick's sporting goods, inc
* Gap Inc - once List-Stoll joins Gap Inc in mid-January, Simmons will shift into an advisory role through end of company's fiscal year
Gap inc. Appoints new chief financial officer to start in January 2017
12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing