Nov 15 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Foamix Pharmaceuticals - as of Sept 30, cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments of $140.1 million, compared with $103.8 million as of Dec 31, 2015

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Foamix reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 revenue $2.5 million