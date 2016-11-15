Nov 15 Lantheus Holdings Inc :

* Lantheus Holdings-intends to use net proceeds, with cash on hand,to repay about $20 million of outstanding principal balance under senior credit facilities

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - offering expected to consist of 1 million shares to be offered by co & 2 million shares to be offered by certain existing stockholders

* Lantheus Holdings, Inc announces public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: