BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital says on May 12, David Gilbert resigned from board
* On May 12, David J. Gilbert resigned from board of directors of co
Nov 15 Mettrum Health Corp
* Mettrum announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 revenue rose 180 percent to c$4.79 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $4.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net loss per share basic and diluted $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Flux Power doubles sales of lithium-ion forklift batteries in Q3 ‘17; posts updated presentation to website