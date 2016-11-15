BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
Nov 15 Silvercrest Metals Inc :
* Silvercrest Metals Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to continue phase II of exploration program at silverCrest's Las Chispas property
* SilverCrest Metals Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 4.6 million units of company at a price of C$2.20 per unit
* SilverCrest announces C$10 million bought deal financing
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing