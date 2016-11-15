Nov 15 Silvercrest Metals Inc :

* Silvercrest Metals Inc - net proceeds of offering will be used to continue phase II of exploration program at silverCrest's Las Chispas property

* SilverCrest Metals Inc - underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 4.6 million units of company at a price of C$2.20 per unit

* SilverCrest announces C$10 million bought deal financing