Nov 15 Lawson Products Inc :

* Lawson Products Inc - transaction consideration was not disclosed.

* Lawson Products Inc - key sales and management members will continue in their leadership roles. John Matthew will remain on board during transition

* Lawson Products acquires Mattic Industries

* Lawson Products Inc - transaction consideration was not disclosed

* Lawson Products acquires Mattic Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: