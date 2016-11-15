BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 Veritiv Corp :
* Intends to repurchase 313,600 of the 1.6 million shares from underwriters, concurrently with closing of offering
* Veritiv Corp - announced an underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of its common stock by UWW Holdings, LLC
* Veritiv announces proposed secondary offering of common stock and concurrent share repurchase
* Q1 revenue $254,700