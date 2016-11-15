Nov 15 Veritiv Corp :

* Intends to repurchase 313,600 of the 1.6 million shares from underwriters, concurrently with closing of offering

* Veritiv Corp - announced an underwritten public offering of 1.6 million shares of its common stock by UWW Holdings, LLC

* Veritiv announces proposed secondary offering of common stock and concurrent share repurchase