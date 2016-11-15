BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 Franklin Financial Network Inc :
* Franklin Financial Network Inc - has commenced an underwritten offering of approximately $52 million of its common stock
* Franklin Financial Network - intends to use net proceeds to support continued organic growth, augment capital position, reduce real estate concentration ratios
* Franklin Financial Network -may retain part of proceeds at holding co level sufficient to service up to 6 qtrs of interest payments on subordinated notes
* Franklin Financial Network announces public offering of common stock
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing