Nov 15 Franklin Financial Network Inc :

* Franklin Financial Network Inc - has commenced an underwritten offering of approximately $52 million of its common stock

* Franklin Financial Network - intends to use net proceeds to support continued organic growth, augment capital position, reduce real estate concentration ratios

* Franklin Financial Network -may retain part of proceeds at holding co level sufficient to service up to 6 qtrs of interest payments on subordinated notes

* Franklin Financial Network announces public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: