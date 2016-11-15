Nov 15 PDL Biopharma Inc :

* Expects to enter into a capped call transaction with royal bank of canada, which is the sole structuring advisor for offering

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from notes offering to pay cost of capped call transactions with RBC

* PDL Biopharma Inc - intends to use a portion of net proceeds to repurchase a portion of outstanding 4.00% senior convertible notes due 2018

* Balance of net proceeds from notes offering will be used to acquire income-generating assets and pharmaceutical products

* PDL Biopharma announces proposed $150 million public offering of new convertible senior notes due 2021