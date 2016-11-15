BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 Aqua Metals Inc :
* Aqua Metals Inc - intends to use net proceeds from offering to accelerate aquarefining product development and licensing efforts among other things
* Aqua Metals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Q1 revenue $254,700