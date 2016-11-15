BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
Nov 15 Weatherford International Plc :
* Weatherford international - pricing of an upsized private offering of $540 million aggregate principal amount of 9.875% senior notes due 2024
* Weatherford prices upsized private offering of $540 million of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents
* Q1 revenue $254,700 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: