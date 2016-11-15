BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 James River Group Holdings Ltd :
* James River Group Holdings Ltd - Gregg Davis, company's chief financial officer, has announced his intention to retire
* Announced that it has begun a search for a new chief financial officer
* James River Group Holdings Ltd - Robert (Bob) Myron, will act as interim CFO, following Davis' retirement
* Expects to announce a successor to Davis by year end
* Davis has agreed to assist in transition of CFO
* James River Group Holdings, Ltd announces retirement of chief financial officer
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing