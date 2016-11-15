Nov 15 Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc :

* Transcontinental Realty Investors - qtrly rental and other property revenues were $29.8, increase of $2.2 million versus prior period revenues of $27.5 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.55

* Transcontinental realty investors, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results