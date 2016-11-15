BRIEF-Oxbridge RE Holdings reports qtrly EPS $0.22
* Oxbridge RE Holdings qtrly basic and diluted common share $0.22
Nov 15 Oronova Resource Corp :
* Oronova Resource Corp - has appointed Duncan Nightingale as chief executive officer
* Oronova Resource - also entered into mandate agreement with Fiore Management & Advisory Corp to provide financial advice and corporate administration
* Has appointed Joanna Vastardis as chief financial officer and corporate secretary
* Oronova Resource Corp announces change of board of directors
* Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp reports 6.67 percent passive stake in TPG Pace Energy Holdings Corp as on May 5, 2017 - SEC filing