Nov 15 Oronova Resource Corp :

* Oronova Resource Corp - has appointed Duncan Nightingale as chief executive officer

* Oronova Resource - also entered into mandate agreement with Fiore Management & Advisory Corp to provide financial advice and corporate administration

* Has appointed Joanna Vastardis as chief financial officer and corporate secretary

* Oronova Resource Corp announces change of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: