Nov 16 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,606 megawatts ,
which includes 50 mw used in company's downstream projects
* Qtrly earnings per share us$0.23
* Qtrly gross margin was 22.1%, compared with 20.4% in q2 of
2016
* Jinkosolar holding co ltd says for q4 of 2016, company
estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.7 gw
to 1.8 gw
* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads $0.92; qtrly non-gaap
diluted earnings per ads $1.40
* Q3 revenue rose 39 percent to rmb 5.7 billion
* Q3 earnings per share rmb 1.51
* Jinkosolar announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share rmb 2.34
