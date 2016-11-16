Nov 16 Cone Midstream Partners LP
* Cone Midstream to acquire remaining 25% additional
interest in Anchor Systems
* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Transaction, which is
expected to close before end of Q4, is for a total purchase
consideration of $248 million
* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Deal comprised of $140
million in cash and issuance of approximately 5.2 million common
limited partnership units to our sponsors
* Cone Midstream Partners LP- Cash portion of purchase
consideration will be funded through borrowings under
partnership's $250 million revolving credit facility
* Cone Midstream Partners "we project acquisition of
remaining 25% ownership interest in anchor systems will be
immediately accretive to our unitholders"
* Cone Midstream Partners LP - Interest being acquired from
Cone Gathering LLC, jointly owned by units of sponsors, Consol
Energy Inc, Noble Energy Inc
