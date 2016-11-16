Nov 16 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says it will register and commercialize methotrexate products in United States

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals under terms of agreement, cumberland will be responsible for products' FDA submission and registration

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals regulatory submission, expected to occur during first half of 2017, will be based on dossier provided by Nordic

* Nordic will be responsible for manufacture and will receive a transfer price on supplies of products

* As consideration for license, Co will provide Nordic a series of payments tied to products' FDA approval,achievement of sales milestones

* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic group's methotrexate injection products