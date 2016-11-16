Nov 16 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says it will register and commercialize methotrexate
products in United States
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals under terms of agreement,
cumberland will be responsible for products' FDA submission and
registration
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals regulatory submission, expected
to occur during first half of 2017, will be based on dossier
provided by Nordic
* Nordic will be responsible for manufacture and will
receive a transfer price on supplies of products
* As consideration for license, Co will provide Nordic a
series of payments tied to products' FDA approval,achievement of
sales milestones
* Cumberland Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Nordic
group's methotrexate injection products
