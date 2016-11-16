UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Janssen Research & Development LLC:
* New phase 3 monotherapy study of sirukumab versus humira and sirukumab data in an anti-TNF refractory population reported in the treatment of moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis
* SIRROUND-H data showed patients receiving sirukumab monotherapy showed greater improvement in DAS28 versus humira monotherapy
* 2nd study showed patients refractory to TNF treatments receiving sirukumab showed improvement in signs of active RA versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.