UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Transportation Safety Board Of Canada:
* Broken rail and emergency response highlighted in 2014 cn train derailment near Clair, Saskatchewan
* Determined that a broken rail, due to undetected defect, led to Oct. 2014 derailment of a CN freight train near Clair, Saskatchewan
* Investigation found cn emergency responders, who were likely fatigued, did not consider all risks associated with flaring activity
* CN did not document the close-call during flaring activity or proactively share information with any outside agencies
* Investigation found deficiencies in provincial incident commander training, emergency response activity monitoring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.