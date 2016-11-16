Nov 16 Elbit Imaging Ltd

* Purchaser paid an advance payment of INR 5 crores (approximately EUR 0.65 million) on 30 September 2016

* Purchaser has informed EPI that it will not be able to execute advance payments due, in Q4 of 2016, under sale agreement

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Bangalore, India by its subsidiary, Elbit Plaza India Real Estate Holdings Limited