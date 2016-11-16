US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 16 Elbit Imaging Ltd
* Purchaser paid an advance payment of INR 5 crores (approximately EUR 0.65 million) on 30 September 2016
* Purchaser has informed EPI that it will not be able to execute advance payments due, in Q4 of 2016, under sale agreement
* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Bangalore, India by its subsidiary, Elbit Plaza India Real Estate Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)