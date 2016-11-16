Nov 16 Parlane Resource Corp

* Says it has arranged a non-brokered private placement through issuance of flow-through and non-flow-through units

* $700,000 of net proceeds of private placement will be used by co to commence drilling on co's Big Bear Project

* A non-brokered private placement through issuance of 1.4 million units at a price of $0.35 per FT, 1.7 million units at a price of $0.30 per NFT

* Co will issue up to 1.7 million NFTS at $0.30 per NFT for proceeds of $500,000, 1.4 million FTS at $0.35 per FT for proceeds of $500,000

* Parlane arranges $1 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: