UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Amsurg Corp
* Envision and AmSurg announce pricing of $550 million senior notes offering by New Amethyst Corp (to be renamed Envision Healthcare Corporation)
* Amsurg corp says also intends to use net proceeds from offering with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under term loan, asset-based facilities
* Has priced private offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.25% senior notes due 2024
* Intends to use net proceeds with borrowings to repay ehc's existing indebtedness under its term loan and asset-based facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.