Nov 16 Griffon Corp :

* Griffon Corp - Q4 revenue of $501 million was consistent with prior year quarter

* Telephonics contract backlog totaled $420 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $442 million at September 30, 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18

* Griffon Corporation announces fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.27