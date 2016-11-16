UPDATE 5-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
Nov 16 Griffon Corp :
* Griffon Corp - Q4 revenue of $501 million was consistent with prior year quarter
* Telephonics contract backlog totaled $420 million at September 30, 2016, compared to $442 million at September 30, 2015
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Griffon Corporation announces fourth quarter and annual results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds details on arms sales, White House on Comey, Lavrov quote)
RIYADH, May 20 The United States on Saturday announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.